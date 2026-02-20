HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On February 19, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) arrived at 7204 Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills West discovered there was something unknown keeping the road from draining properly. Multiple LAFD Battalions responded to assist, as slow moving debris flowed into an empty lot.



According to the LAFD Alert page, there was an unknown obstruction to public roads. There were no reported injuries.



On February 19, at approximately 1:10 p.m. LAFD Valley Bureau responded to a call of two people stranded in a flood at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Vinland Avenue. LAFD first responders arrived at the scene to find five individuals in need of rescue.



Citizen reported that city workers arrived on the scene to pump the water. LAFD coordinated with the local police department to assist with traffic control as one of the roads in the area had already been closed.



On February 19, at 11:24 a.m., the Evacuation Warning issued on February 18, for potential mud and debris flow was lifted



There have not been any further updates at this time.