HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On June 1, at approximately 2:15 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Valley Bureau responded to a call to rescue a man stuck in a tree at 2325 N. Olympus Drive in Hollywood Hills West.



According to the Alert page on the LAFD website, first responders were able to locate a 30-year-old man who was in medical distress at least 20 feet high up in the tree.



The initial call was for a non-specific response. Firefighters recognizing the urgency of the matter called in LAFD Urban Search and Rescue who were able to extricate the patient from the tree using a rope and aerial ladder.



LAFD paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital where he was listed in serious condition.



The search and rescue concluded at 4:06 p.m.



