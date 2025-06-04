HOLLYWOOD—We all know that Sundance is in January, Cannes is in May and Tribeca Film Festival is in the summer. This year’s festival begins on June 4 with the premiere of a documentary about Billy Joel: “And So It Goes,” and ends on Sunday June 15, 2025. The festival will open with Billy Joel’s film, who sadly will no longer be attending the premiere after getting diagnosed with a serious brain disorder. This year’s festival will be the 24th edition and will showcase a variety of content, including film, TV, art, games and audio storytelling. It also features a new summit event for the filmmaking community and an expanded eligibility for short films. The 2025 Tribeca Film Festival promises a diverse and very exciting lineup including the world premiere of Miley Cyrus’s visual album, “Something Beautiful.” Miley’s film will be a major event, followed by an exclusive conversation with the artist. The musical film is described as a one-of-a-kind pop opera, which coincides with Miley’s ninth album of the same name and is co-directed by Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter, and Cyrus herself.

This year, we have another powerful documentary, Barbara Walters “Tell Me Everything”. Two years after her death, the film examines the legacy of the broadcast icon, including interviews from Taylor Swift to Vladimir Putin. Some of the great documentaries that will be shown will be Nobu (Matt Tyrnauer.) If you have ever been to Nobu, you know it’s amazing. Nobu is where the celebrities go for a night out. Behind the global restaurant empire, is Nobu Matsuhisa. It all began with humble beginnings in Japan, with dreams of becoming a sushi chef. The documentary traces his journey, hard work, creativity and of course timing. It features an appearance with the co-founder of Tribeca, Robert De Niro, as well as interviews with Wolfgang Puck, Cindy Crawford, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

We have “The Best You Can,” (Michael J. Weithorn) the documentary since 2005 features Hollywood’s golden couple Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick together in a romantic comedy. “The Best You Can” brings you back to laughter, a light comedy that dominated the aughts, featuring two of the great actor’s husband and wife team. Kyra Sedgwick will be honored with the Creative Coalition’s prestigious Spotlight Initiative Award this Saturday, June 7, following the Tribeca Festival world premiere of her new film, “The Best You Can”, starring Kevin Bacon and Judd Hirsch. A powerful film with themes of romance, redemption, and advocacy for family caregivers.

Another film is Depeche Mode: “M” it uses the British band’s Mexico City concerts as a framework for meditations on mortality. “Boy George & Culture Club” explores the 80s British glam rock group. Tribeca also features the documentary “Just Sing,” about the USC’s SoCals a Cappella group.

The festival closes out with Yanuni, a documentary from producer Leonardo DiCaprio and director Richard Ladkani about Indigenous leader Juma Xipaia, a young woman fighting against corporate environmental destruction in Brazil. Juma has survived no less than six assassination attempts for her fearless dedication to advocating for her community and protecting Indigenous land. Speaking of Brazil, this year Tribeca will feature “Pavilhao,” written and directed by Victoria Fiore. The film is set in Rio de Janeiro, which Aleksia wanders on a journey through time, unveiling the origins of Samba. Everyone knows that the samba can be a very exciting and sensual dance. The samba dance originated in Brazil, in the northeastern state of Bahia, and later in Rio de Janeiro and Salvador. It is a blend of African and European influences, with its roots tracing back to the West African and African religious traditions, particularly from Angola and Congo.

Rose’s Scoop: Excited to be a part of this year’s film festival. Music is the star attraction at the 2025 Tribeca Festival, with some artists performing mini concerts in conjunction with film premieres. “Billy Idol Should Be Dead” another music documentary featuring the rise from sneering punk to MTV-era pop superstar. With never-before-seen footage and intimate interviews, the film dives deep into Idol’s musical career and the personal chaos that nearly ended it all. After the premiere an intimate performance by Billy Idol.