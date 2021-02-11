CALIFORNIA—On January 27, State Senator Dave Min introduced a bill that if passed, would ban gun sales and gun shows on state-owned property.

In a news release, Senator Min said Senate Bill (SB) 264 would “prohibit the sale of firearms or ammunition on state property,” which would “effectively” end “gun shows on public property across” California.

In a February 10 tweet, Senator Min said he introduced the bill because “too many unlicensed guns (including ghost guns) are sold at gun shows, and because I don’t believe our taxpayer-owned venues (esp. family friendly venues like the fairgrounds) should be funneling more guns into our communities.”

The senator said that while the Second Amendment in the U.S. Constitution allows “well-regulated sales and purchase of firearms, it does not require the taxpayer-owned properties to be used to facilitate these transactions,” states the release.

Min represents California’s 37th district, a position he has held since December 2020. His district includes Costa Mesa, Irvine, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, Anaheim Hills, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Villa Park, and Orange, and Tustin.

Before he became a senator, Min was a law professor at the University of California-Irvine. He was also an economic policy staffer at the Center for American Progress and in the U.S. Senate.