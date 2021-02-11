SAN FRANCISCO—The software company Salesforce announced on Tuesday, February 9 that employees will work home remotely from now on.

In a news release, the company said it made the decision based on a survey that was given to employees. The results showed that “nearly half” of employees “want to come in only a few times per month,” while 80 percent “want to maintain a connection to a physical space.”

Salesforce, headquartered in San Francisco, noted that employees will be given “flexibility in how, when, and where they work” by giving them flex, fully remote, and office-based options.

The survey, the company says, resulted in “real change” like “extended parental leave, childcare benefits, office set-up stipends,” and more.

This comes after Salesforce said in August 2020 that workers will continue to work remotely until July 31, 2021.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, other companies revealed new flexibilities in the workplace. In October 2020, Microsoft announced in a news letter that the company will make the workplace more flexible for employees by allowing workers to work “from home part of the time (less than 50%) as now standard.”

In May 2020, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees that they can choose to work from home permanently, even after the pandemic ends.

Salesforce, founded in 1996, is ranked as number 4 on LinkedIn’s top companies and employs more than 10,000 people.