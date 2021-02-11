SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 9 in connection with the carjacking and kidnapping of 4-year-old Winnifred and 1-year-old Sean Fang. Officers arrested Erlin Romero, 25, after serving a warrant at a home at Crisp Road and Palou Street around 11:20 a.m.

Romero was booked in San Francisco and charged with two counts of kidnapping, conspiracy, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and other charges. Romero has an outstanding probation violation charge for a stolen vehicle case from August. When authorities arrested him, he was wearing an ankle monitor.

On February 6, Fang left his children in the car while he made a Doordash delivery. When he got back to the car, Romero was in the vehicle. Fang tried to stop Romero and there was a struggle over his cell phone. He followed the suspect to another vehicle where another man was waiting, and they struggled for the phone for several blocks before letting go.

The driver circled back and one of the suspects took off with his minivan and the children inside. The children were located after an Amber Alert was issued before 11 p.m. on Saturday. After the children were located they were medically evaluated. The San Francisco Police Department noted both of their motorcycle units helped assist in the search of the children.

The SFPD are still looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.