HOLLYWOOD—Hollywood director Richard Donner died at age 91 on Monday, July 5 in Los Angeles. Donner’s family and Warner Bros. announced details about the filmmaker’s passing. The film studio, Warner Bros. is responsible for distributing a majority of his films. A cause of death has yet to be released to the public.

Donner is known for his direction of the 1978 version of “Superman,” “The Goonies,” and all four “Lethal Weapon” films. Donner was born in New York City on April 24, 1930, in the Bronx. He originally wanted to pursue a career in acting, but when cast for a small television part by director Martin Ritt, he advised him to pursue a career in directing. His breakthrough film was the 1968 horror flick “The Omen” starring Lee Remick and Gregory Peck.

Donner and his wife, producer Lauren Shuler Donner, both received their place on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in October 2008, making them the first husband and wife duo to receive their stars on the same day. A variety of celebrities, including actors and producers, expressed their condolences on via social media for the director. He is survived by his wife, Shuler Donner.

Written By Mary Kathryn Grill