SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department made an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that took place on Saturday, February 27. Around 3:25 p.m., officers were alerted of a shooting at a gas station in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood.

Two victims were shot, a 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old female. The male victim informed officers that he was leaving a convenience store when two armed men approached him and demanded his belongings. He ran as the suspects fired shots at him. He was not struck during the process.

The female victim informed the SFPD that she was in a car when she witnessed the attempted robbery. As she attempted to drive away, she heard gunshots, and discovered she had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to identify one suspect, Lester Jenkins, 30, of Vallejo. Around 8 p.m., officers located Jenkins driving in a black BMW. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit, and Jenkins crashed into a call box near Second and Market Streets. He tried fleeing on foot before he was apprehended and taken into custody by officers.

According to jail records, Jenkins was booked on Sunday, February 28, at 4:16 a.m. on charges of attempted murder, hit-and-run, two counts of first-degree robbery, and other weapon offenses.

Jenkins is being held in custody without bail. Investigators are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.