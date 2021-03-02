SAN FRANCISCO—Katlin Gallaread, who was last seen by her family on February 16, was located on Friday, February 26, after a police search of over a week.

Authorities from Pittsburg, California, reported that a landscaper who works for the city discovered Katlin on Friday and recognized her from televised police reports.

The San Francisco Police Department reported that Gallaread left her home somewhere between February 16 at 8 p.m. and February 17 at 1:30 p.m. without telling her family.

Her father, Jason Gallaread, later told police that money was withdrawn from his daughter’s account from an ATM in Chinatown, and again a few days later in Sacramento, according to bank records. He also said that Katlin left behind a note that said she was feeling depressed because of the isolation that COVID-19 restrictions have caused.

In connection with Katlin, the Pittsburg Police Department reported finding another missing teenager, Tyler Sexton, accompanying the 14-year-old girl. Sexton is a 16-year-old male from Monroe, Michigan, who is a Caucasian male standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed in a statement on February 25, that the two runaway juveniles were believed to be traveling together.

No further information has been provided at this time, other than a confirmation by Jason Gallaread on Friday via KTVU that authorities safely found his daughter.