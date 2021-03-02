SAN FRANCISCO—At least 15 people were killed as a result of a two-car crash on Tuesday, March 2. The crash involved an SUV and a semi-truck on an Imperial County Highway, about 100 miles east of San Diego and about 15 miles north of the Mexico border. The crash took place at around 6:15 a.m.

Imperial County Fire officials reported four to five ambulances and four helicopters to the scene. An additional 25 medical and authority personnel were also on the scene.

California Highway Patrol Officer Arturo Platero indicated that one of the vehicles was traveling westbound on Norrish Road near State Route 115 when it traveled directly into the path of a big rig truck traveling northbound on State Route 115.

CNN reported that 14 people were killed on the scene. Hospital officials from El Centro Regional Medical Center indicated they believe that 27 people were in the SUV that struck the semi-truck full of gravel. Seven people were taken to El Centro Regional Hospital, where one person died shortly upon arrival. Other survivors were rushed to other nearby hospitals. No further details of the crash were provided at this time.