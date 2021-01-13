SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, January 11, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto named Lieutenant Tanzanika Carter as Assistant Sheriff, the top third ranking at the office.

Effective this month, Sheriff Miyamoto called Carter “skilled on many levels” and said she will bring an “outsider’s perspective” as well as helping the office “identify gaps in our training an expertise,” Sheriff Miyamoto stated in a press release.

In a January 11 tweet, the SF Sheriff’s Office tweeted:

“Sheriff Miyamoto swore in former BART Lieutenant Tanzanika Carter as the SFSO Assistant Sheriff today. A 24-year law enforcement veteran, Assistant Sheriff Carter assumes the third highest ranking position in the Sheriff’s Office…”

Carter has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and another in Ethnic Studies from California State University, East Bay in Hayward. She also holds a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from California Coast University in Santa Ana, CA.

Carter as a “graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute, a program that teaches and inspires personal growth, leadership, and ethical decision-making in California law enforcement front-line supervisors,” states the press release.

The Assistant Sheriff’s swearing-in comes more than a month after the death of former Deputy Sheriff Linton E. Martin, Sr. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office employs more than 1,000 employees.