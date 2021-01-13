SAN FRANCISCO—The National Football League (NFL) and financial services company USAA (United States Automobile Association) announced on Tuesday, January 12 that John Lynch, General Manager for the San Francisco 49ers, is one of the three finalists for the USAA Salute to Service award.

Lynch is one of the three finalists for the 10th annual USAA Salute to Service award. The winner will be “recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the Saturday before Super Bowl LV,” according to a news release by the SF 49ers organization.

The other two finalists are Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, and Joe Cardona, Long Snapper for the New England Patriots. Lynch has been the SF 49ers General Manager for four seasons.

The Salute to Service award is an annual award that recognizes and honors those who “best demonstrated support for the military community” every year since 2011.

If Lynch wins the Salute Service award, it will not be his first award. In 2019, Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) named Lynch as Executive of the Year.

Aside from the Salute to Service award, Lynch is also a finalist for PFWA’s Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Since 2011, “more than $44 million has been raised for the league’s military nonprofit partners,” according to the NFL.

Super Bowl LV will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7.