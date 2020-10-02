SAN FRANCISCO—Litquake 2020, a popular literary festival for bibliophiles and writing lovers, will be held online from October 8 to October 24 due to the ongoing pandemic. There will be 60 events led by 150 authors around the world, and visitors can download the schedule online.

“While usually a 10-day affair, this year will see the festival happening over the course of 16 days with a total of 31 events in the main part of the festival, and another 25-30 during an all-day Lit Crawl, that will be produced and broadcast in conjunction with its sister Lit Crawl cities, including Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Angers, France among others,” said the press release.

Lit Crawl Global gathers those who enjoy literature world wide, from countries including France, Ireland, England and New Zealand. Its online event will be on October 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visitors can sign up or log in to the website and bookmark sections based on their interest.

Lit Crawl San Francisco will broadcast two simultaneous literary magic channels on October 24. There will be popular guests in the Bay Area’s artistic community. Visitors can join the event on Zoom and Facebook Live.

“What it all boils down to is that folks can now enjoy Litquake from the privacy of their home over the course of 16 days, all without the hassle of public transit, car services or finding parking,” said Jane Ganahl, Litquake co-founder. “We all love Netflix, of course, but this is a chance to sit down and spend some quality time with favorite authors. Or if you prefer, stand and prepare dinner with a glass of wine and the screen of your choice nearby angled just right.”

Lit Crawl San Francisco was founded in Mission District in 2004. It has been connecting more than 500 authors and about 10,000 book fans in the world while hosting Litquake.

The events will be free, but people can support it with a donation.