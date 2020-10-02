SAN FRANCISCO—A 21-year-old man died after a shooting caused by an alternation near Union Square in San Francisco in the evening of October 1st, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 5:03 p.m. on October 1st, police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Geary Street. They said that there was an altercation between the 21-year-old man and another male, which soon turned into a shooting. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital, but later announced to be dead. Police have not published his identity.

The man who shot the victim has been taken into custody for questioning, and the homicide unit at SFPD has taken over the investigation, according to KRON4.

Raj Vaswani, Commander for Investigations Bureau, said via Twitter that the wide area around the scene was closed, and traffic was diverted due to police activity. The San Francisco Department of Emergency also alerted the public to expect traffic delays, advising them to use alternative routes.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Union Square (Stockton & Geary) due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZtPDpK. — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) October 2, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip toTIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.