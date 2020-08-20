CALIFORNIA—As of Tuesday, August 18, at 9:20 p.m., the LNU Lightning Complex fires have been burning in the Bay Area and Northern California. LNU Lightning Complex is routed from a lightning-caused fire, which started in Napa County and Sonoma County and moved into Solano County, Lake County, and Yolo County on Wednesday.

According to CAL FIRE, five separate fires are occurring in Napa County, including the Hennessey Fire, Gamble Fire, 15-10 Fire, Spanish Fire, and Markley Fire. There are two fires, 13-4 Fire and 11-16 Fire, that have been burning in Sonoma County. CAL FIRE’s latest update stated that the flames had burned 32,025 acres and were 0 percent contained on August 18, at 10:02 p.m.

Evacuation order applies to Napa County: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road All of Hennessey Ridge Road From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end. All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Sub Division Wragg Canyon Rd – from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Please Cove Resort Chiles Pope Valley Road – From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road

Evacuation order applies to Napa County: North of Austin Creek Recreational Area East of The Cedars Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation warning applies to Napa County: West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast South of Fort Ross Road North of Russian Gulch State Beach North of Austin Cree Recreational Area East of Cedars West of Mill Creek Rd South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Spring Road



The evacuation center is located at 2590 First Street, Napa, CA, 94558, and the animal Evacuation Center is at 942 Hartle Court, Napa, CA, 94559. Check out the latest update of CAL FIRE LNU’s official Twitter and call at 707-967-4207 for more information.