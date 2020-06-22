SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 17, the owners of Artillery AG announced that they decided to fight to stay open and asked for financial support via Facebook. The owner indicated that they had previously decided to close permanently, but they finally made the decision to maintain the business.

Artillery AG is a gallery and studio for creativity which was founded in the summer of 2009 by Ivan Lopez and Alexa Treviño. It is located on Mission Street, in the city of San Francisco. The purpose of establishing Artillery AG was to create a network of artists and designers and gather the thinkers and makers to promote the arts in the community. There are visual arts are exhibited in the gallery. A statement on their website notes that Artillery AG has been supported by over 100 both local and international artists in the past 11 years.

According to the announcement on Artillery AG’s Facebook page, the owners need the funds to reclaim their lease with the landlord. They need to collect $11k by July 1 for the lease. After they hit the $11k goal, there will be an additional $40k amount for the securing and building for the future. They created a donation campaign on GoFundMe.

The latest post which was posted on Friday, June 19 on their Facebook page notes that they are currently working on the $40 K goal which will secure their future.

“Beautiful community! Gracias for your support by investing in us! Our hearts are so full! We still are working towards our goal to securing our future. We will be putting up more information soon! Please continue to share sending so much love to you!” read the post on Facebook.

For more details about Artillery AG, visit their website or Facebook page.