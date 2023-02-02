SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested two people in connection to the male who died after being assaulted in November 2022. The SFPD reported that at 9:30 p.m. on November 11, 2022, officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Grove and Larkin Street for a report of a possible assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a male lying on the ground unconscious. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim died from injuries sustained at the scene. The name of the victim has not been revealed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified for the homicide and investigators disseminated a crime bulletin to locate the suspects.

On January 28, 2023, Tenderloin foot beat officers in the region of 7th and Market Streets recognized the suspects and detained them without incident. Officers searched the suspects and discovered a loaded and concealed firearm in his possession, which was seized by the officers.

Homicide investigators interviewed the suspects and developed probable cause to arrest them. The suspects identified as Lonnie Johnson, 55, and Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, both from San Lorenzo, who were transported to San Francisco County Jail where they were booked for the following charges.

Johnson was booked for the charges of homicide (187 PC), assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC), and charges related to the illegal possession of a loaded and concealed firearm by a prohibited and convicted person. Goode-Inman was booked for homicide (187 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.