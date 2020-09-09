LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released guidelines for Halloween on September 5, which bans door-to-door trick-or-treating, carnivals, and parties under the COVID-19 pandemic.

They stated that traditional ways for celebrating Halloween including trick-or-treating, parties and carnivals might increase non-essential contacts with people outside the house, so they should understand manners and prepare safer alternatives well before the holidays come. Non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives.

Activities not permitted:

• Door to door trick or treating

• “Trunk or treating” events, which means children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats

• Gatherings or Parties with non-household members (including outdoors)

• Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions

The LADPH proposed alternative activities that include:

• Online parties or contests. Costume or pumpkin carving, for example

• Car parades that comply with public health guidance. Drive by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive by “judges” that are appropriately physically distanced, for example

• Halloween movie nights at drive in theaters

• Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants

• Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum

• Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween themed decorations

The LADPH added people who celebrate in alternative ways should comply with health orders in each situation. Participants should wear face coverings when outside the home, avoid confined spaces and keep at least 6 feet from others, wash or sanitize their hands often.