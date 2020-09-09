PORTLAND, OR—Violence between opposing protests on Labor Day in Portland resulted in two arrests on September 7. Organizers from Black Lives Matter planned a rally at Cathedral Park.

Supporters of President Donald Trump planned “The Oregon For Trump 2020 Labor Day Cruise Rally” via Facebook on the same day at 12 p.m. Their caravan congregated in the parking lot of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City and drove south.

The post reads: “The Oregon For Trump 2020 Labor Day Cruise Rally has been carefully planned, is 100% safe, organized and local law enforcement will be at our starting and ending locations to provide a fun, safe and peaceful event for all participants.” The caravan was made up of vehicles with Trump 2020 flags, American flags, and symbols of support for police officers, in opposition to the over 100 BLM protests that have occurred in Portland. Facebook reports over 1,000 people attended the event.

According to the Facebook post, the event did not intrude in Portland’s Multnomah County “to help keep everyone as safe.” Aaron “Jay” Danielson was killed at a previous Trump cruise rally. On August 29, Danielson, a member of right-wing group Patriot Prayer, was shot and killed by Michael Reinoehl, self-proclaimed Anti-Facist and supporter of Black Lives Matter who was there as part of a counter-protest. Reinoehl previously told VICE that the act was out of self-defense. Reinoehl was shot and killed by officers when they attempted to arrest him on September 3.

The September 7 caravan ended after 3 p.m.; some participants continued to Salem or turned around at the Woodburn exit on Interstate 5. In Salem, over 100 members gathered for a rally and speeches. In attendance were members of the Proud Boys, a self-identified western chauvinist group that the FBI has reported has ties to white nationalism, and members of the Patriot Prayers, the right-wing group Danielson was part of. People in the crowd carried guns, baseball bats, sticks, and pipes. Many wore vests and shirts paying tribute to Danielson. A smaller group of BLM counter protesters stood close by.

Videos from Twitter show members of the rally later chasing counter protesters off. One is seen hitting a counter-protester with a baseball bat and punching him as he lies on the floor. He continues to stay on the ground and is sprayed by mace by another rally attendee.

Another video captures the two arrests made that afternoon. Rally members are seen running at a person standing still, they push them to the ground and other rally-attendees repeat “Get out of here.” The person is called a derogatory term for homosexuals. A group of around 10 officers appears, the man who pushed the other is seen being shoved to the ground and put in handcuffs. Another man who appears to be part of the rally was also arrested.

Proud boy chases down another BLM supporter, beats them down. Police make arrests pic.twitter.com/J9YlhpoRnO — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 7, 2020

Later footage from the event shows paintballs shot by a rally-attendee at a BLM supporter. Also shown is a BLM protester playing a guitar, while Trump rally-members listen, and the Proud Boys leaving the area and thanking the officers standing guard there.