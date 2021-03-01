SAN FRANCISCO — On Monday, February 22 a 4-month-old Maltese puppy named Scruggs was stolen during an auto burglary in downtown San Francisco and has now returned home safely to his owner Saturday morning February 27 according to the police.

The owner said he parked his Subaru on the 200 block of Sutter Street in San Francisco and left the puppy inside the SUV for nearly 30 minutes. The puppy was gone when he returned, the police said.

Police arrested Viengphet Sasone, 43, on Thursday, February 25 in connection with the burglary after reviewing surveillance footage, but police said Sasone “refused to tell investigators the location of Scruggs.” On Saturday, February 27, a Richmond resident who purchased their new dog in the Tenderloin District learned that it was really stolen, police said.

San Francisco police reunited Scruggs with his owners in Richmond on Saturday morning. Scruggs appeared to be in good health and “is happy to be with his family,” police said. They also made a statement saying, “The San Francisco Police Department would like to thank the public and news media for their interest and assistance in this case.”