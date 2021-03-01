SAN FRANCISCO — New data from Zumper National Rent Report for March 2021 (apartment rent platform) shows San Francisco rents declined 24.3% for the median 1-bedroom price since last year. San Francisco is still in the lead as the most expensive 1-bedroom priced at $2,650.

Laster year in 2020, Zumper’s data showed San Francisco rents were down almost by 12% in June. This occurrence made the city’s decline the largest in the nation. Reports from 2020 prices rose steadily in more affordable cities, while prices dropped dramatically in expensive cities. But the trend has slowed down.

Charley Gross the policy director of the San Francisco Apartment Association released a statement to the public last year saying, “Anecdotally we had been hearing from members that lots of their renters were turning in their keys and leaving. Some residents are leaving the city altogether, but some are deciding to leave behind their roommate situations or are seeking more space.”

Remote jobs and the unexpected decrease in rent has caused some cities like Miami and Austin to see a spike in renter’s interest. San Jose is now the third-most-expensive U.S. market and Oakland is the fourth-most-expensive, while Boston dropped to fifth. San Francisco remains in its top spot over New York.