HOLLYWOOD—Talk about doing a complete 360 on a character. That is precisely what “General Hospital” has done with the character of Willow Tait, and I must say it is fascinating to watch. Viewers were complaining for years about the recast for Drew Cain, which was previously portrayed by Billy Miller and is now being played by Cameron Mathison. Miller made Drew his own character, whereas Mathison took a while to get to that point.

Drew Cain took a massive dark turn, one that caught many viewers by surprise and he’s not a character that you either love or hate. There is no in between, now with Willow that is a bit different. She has always been a complicated character, but now she has gob smacked me because I did not see this coming from a million miles away. I will admit I was livid when it was revealed that Willow was the culprit in Drew’s shooting.

She was so obvious as a suspect, the writers wouldn’t fall down that trope, right? No, they did and as a result, she was found not guilty after some fantastic lawyering by Alexis Davis, but not before it was spilled that Trina and Kai discovered she was guilty. So, Willow is a free woman and as a result of double jeopardy, she can’t be tried for the crime again. However, any future crimes she commits can be a problem.

Why does this matter? Willow has just committed another crime that was never expected. In a celebratory moment, Willow injected Drew with a needle and he suffered a massive stroke as a result. It looks like Willow wanted to get Drew out of her life and she may have done just that and in the process given Alexis what she wants: her granddaughter Scout. I mean with Drew out of the picture, Sam gone, Alexis is the next relative to Scout that can care for her.

What is the problem here? Willow suspects no one knows what she is up to, but Kai is concerned, as well as Tracy. Kai is a concern for me because we’re about to enter into February Sweeps and I feel like a death could be coming, and I feel like Kai might let it slip that he knows what Willow did to Drew and she might take matters into her own hands to protect her secret. I would hate if “GH” killed off another love interest for Trina, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they did. It could usher in the return of Spencer Cassadine if the writers ever choose to bring the character back.

Willow’s act is incredible, but not really anyone suspects it, and it’s a direct result of some terrific acting from Katelyn McMullen. She has been fantastic on the series, and I am eager to see what else unfolds. We have to talk about the Chase and Michael of it all because the two got into a massive fist fight, and dare I say, Michael beat Chase to a pulp. This friction is not good, which has me worried for the state of the marriage between Brook Lynn and Chase.

I always noted I wanted to see an edge to Chase’s character and seeing him potentially cheat on his wife with Willow of all people, would be epic storytelling. It would send Brook Lynn on a warpath, and all sorts of mayhem would result because of it. I feel like the writers are teasing this is likely to happen in the coming weeks, but we will see if that trigger is actually pulled.

With Jenz and the Director of the WSB forcing Britt to ‘vanish’ and cut ties with Jason Morgan, that is only going to raise more red flags, and maybe just maybe we will finally get answers on what this secret project they are working on. I am very eager to find out who might be the biggest threat behind this mayhem. Jenz and his pals are putting Anna Devane thru the ringer with her hearing the voice of Cesar Faison. Is Faison alive? Now that we’re hearing his voice, I am less likely to believe it, but considering the writers are not afraid to go down the predictable route, I would not be mad at Faison being the big bad in the mayhem.