UNITED STATES—It is beginning of 2026 and I’m already certain many people are just like me: trying to get their health in order or maintain healthy habits. What does that mean? It means exercise, the one thing almost all Americans hate doing. However, have you ever asked yourself the question: why? No, I truly haven’t I think it’s because you’re doing something that doesn’t yield immediate results. When you’re exercising, you might sweat, sometimes you feel good about yourself, but you’re not getting instant results.

For most Americans, they head to the gym to get those health habits in order. It’s that time of year where many gyms see a massive spike in memberships in the month of January, for a vast majority of those new members to stop coming to the gym by February. I’m not much of a gym person myself. Hell, I have a ton of exercise equipment at my home, so I might as well utilize those items while I’m at home. And guess what, it’s not going to cost me a monthly fee to use the equipment.

In addition, you don’t have to worry about people staring and judging you in the process. The thing about exercise is you have to develop a regimen. Why? When you have a system in play you tend to stick to it and not skip out on those workouts that are so important. For me, a lot of the time it’s hard to stick to my regimen because I have those days after work, where I just don’t want to do anything.

Then I am reminded that by working out it’s an improvement to my overall health. So instead of sitting on the phone scrolling for 30 minutes, I could be lifting weights, running on the treadmill, doing pushups, sit-ups or some other sort of cardio. Exercise is if anything a psychological battle. The decision to do or not to do it, can have lasting effects especially when it comes to your health and if you’re not properly eating.

There are those who hit the gym every single day, at the exact same time as clockwork; they never miss a beat. If that is you, so be it. Not everyone can fall into that conundrum, and that’s fine. Ok, you didn’t work out one day. It’s not the end of the world, but you will indeed need to make up for it some way. A brisk walk thru the neighborhood, or a few walks around the mall is a solution if you’re not up for a strenuous workout for the day.

Carve out the time that best suits you and use that to your advantage. Yes, it would be ideal to have the same schedule every single day, but at times that may not always work, and guess what, that is indeed ok. It is indeed better to exercise than to not do it at all.