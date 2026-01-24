HOLLYWOOD—I will say episode 5 of the fourth season of “The Traitors” was a treat to say the least. Love him or hate him, Michael Rappaport made fantastic TV and lit Colton Underwood’s ass on fire at that Roundtable. So, the episode ended with Colton suspecting that Lisa Rinna could be a traitor, for the first time in 6 episodes Colton, you are right, but that doesn’t mean the viewers are going to love you.

The question of the hour is rather a ‘shield’ was taken and if a murder was about to unfold or not. Lisa realized she had to step things up considering her name has been mentioned. However, none of the players took a shield, so the Traitors were not able to murder anyone. Colton already started putting a target on Lisa by trying to get Dorinda on her side. What is Colton up to? Ron and Rob chatted during chess and threw out a question of who he would target during the next roundtable. Rob what are you doing? It feels like you’re giving potential ammunition to Ron to use against you, but if you play this right that is a perfect ally to have. Johnny finally decided to start playing the game utilizing two Traitors in the process with Rob and Candiace.

Colton chatted with Natalie on his theory as to Lisa being a potential threat. Colton is very arrogant and that is what I dislike about him? While accurate, he just needs to be humbled a slight bit. Colton informed Rob that he suspects Lisa as a traitor, and Rob is right not to defend her, but he needs to be careful, because his move could come back to bite him. This haunted house mission was a spooky one, with clues with Rob, Eric and Ron left while everyone else was back at the castle, and no shields were taken.

Rob is right about keeping Ron as an ally, but who will he throw suspicion on as a result? Will it be one of his traitors? I’ve been waiting for Johnny to play the game, and he wanted to place a target on Colton, Mark was still playing coy on thing. Rob tossed out to Lisa, Candiace, Eric and Stephen that she doesn’t expect Ron as a threat. Candiace was not pleased, but Johnny rallied Tara, Maura, Mark, Kristen and Eric, to mention Colton.

Mark was concerned about Colton, but Rob was put in a dicey situation as he didn’t want to vote for Colton either. Rob you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Colton decided to chat with Lisa to try to save himself by using a traitor as an ally till the very end. He boldly blurted out that Lisa was a traitor; he was blackmailing her, and she turned the table back on him. Could we see Lisa and Colton go toe-to-toe at The Roundtable? It would be fantastic TV to witness to say the least.

This Roundtable started very quiet with no one chatting, so Ron broke the ice, but it was Mark who kicked things off trying to defend Ron but raised his suspicion. Ron battled back defending himself quite well, which triggered Dorinda. What is up with this beef between Ron and Dorinda. Ron called out Colton on his hypocrisy, and I loved every minute of it. Kristen chimed in and noted she planned to hold Colton to the fire for his antics, and Johnny backed her assertion up, like Colton was utilizing people like puppets. Eric made it clear he was jumping onto Colton as well, then you had Maura provide her evidence as well.

Colton acknowledged he’s playing reckless, but he’s playing as a Faithful, Yam Yam tried to pin things back onto Ron. It almost felt like Ron was throwing in the towel. This absolutely sucks. He should have fought a lot more. As Ron was saying his goodbyes, but Tara was refusing to buy into what was being sold. She didn’t suspect Ron as a traitor, neither did the rest of the table, but this resulted in Colton re-directing things to Lisa Rinna. Colton called out Lisa as a traitor, Natalie backed it up. Candiace stepped in talking about the misdirect, and Colton and Lisa battled back and forth about one being a traitor over the other. Rob unfortunately he is going to show his cards by writing down a name, and his public backing of Colton and Ron for his own game is likely going to be his downfall.

For once, I’m not sure who is going home, and I love this. Ron, Colton and Lisa were in trouble, but it became apparent as the votes started to be unveiled that Ron was in the most trouble, Rob’s vote would be pivotal, and he voted for Lisa, which had Candiace livid. Rob you were doing so well in the game, but you just turned on your own traitor, who was loyal to you! You’ve opened up the floor for absolute mayhem.

So the final vote is Mark, who voted for Ron who was banished. I’m glad Ron is gone because he’s a distraction, who proved he is a Faithful. This now means Lisa and Candiace are going to align to go after Rob, bad move as a traitor. More heat on Lisa, but more heat on Colton as well, as they are the biggest names now. The looks that Candiace and Lisa gave Rob made it clear he’s in massive trouble.

Host Alan Cumming delivered a twist nothing he was hosting a banquet, as it was about to deliver a murderous twist. Lisa was hot and she went after Natalie, and the fire was pointed at Colton. Who is smug as hell? Colton started to become more unbearable as expected noting he planned to go after shields and placing a bigger target on his back. The Traitors were warned that they must commit a murder in plain sight the night before.

The first person to touch the Amulet would be murdered in plain sight. Yeah, I would point the finger at Rob knowing what transpired beforehand, but Lisa stepped to the plate to where the piece of jewelry. The question with Colton being such an obvious murder, that’s not feasible, so who will suffer fools as a result? Viewers will have to wait till next week to find out.