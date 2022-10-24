Magen Hayashi Sues Former Boss Chesa Boudin

SAN FRANCISCO—Magen Hayashi, who worked as an investigator for San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office, is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys. The lawsuit was filed on September 29 and claims she was told to commit misconduct in another case and is a victim of retaliation.

She claims that her former colleagues created “a pattern and practice of prosecutorial misconduct” and “likely illegal activities” related to the prosecution of two San Francisco police officers. She worked in the Independent Investigations Bureau unit which is responsible for investigating police misconduct and shootings.

Hayashi testified in a San Francisco court back in January claiming that she was told by prosecutors to remove exculpatory evidence from an arrest warrant in a police abuse case. The case was against San Francisco Police Officer Terrance Stangel who was accused of assault in the beating of Dacari Spiers in 2019.

She testified that she was directed by Assistant District Attorney Hans Moore, the lead prosecutor, to remove parts of the arrest warrant affidavit that described Spiers abusing his girlfriend by a 911 caller.

Hayashi said she believed she would have been fired if she refused to withhold evidence.