SAN FRANCISCO—A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was detected in the San Francisco Bay Area by the United States Geological Survey on June 28. The San Francisco Department of Emergency did not report any damages caused by the earthquake.

The earthquake was detected in Fairmont Terrace, San Leandro one mile northeast of Ashland, California at approximately 6:32 p.m. Two other earthquakes were detected in San Leandro, Alameda County and Paicines, San Benito County.

While no damages were reported, the SFDE indicated via Twitter that this earthquake is a reminder to be prepared for a future damaging earthquake. San Francisco’s hub for emergency preparedness, SF72, offers safety tips in the event of an earthquake.

SF72 offers four steps to prepare for an earthquake: secure movable items, create a disaster plan, organize disaster supplies in convenient locations, and consider insurance. Staying away from glass, windows, and walls can prevent injury during an earthquake, according to SF72.

After an earthquake stops, proceed with caution, and avoid overpasses, bridges, ramps, and roads until it is safe. Daily life can be restored after the earthquake and communities can repair any damages, according to SF72.