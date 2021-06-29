SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department indicated on Monday, June 28, that a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and the arrest of the suspects responsible for the 2016 death of 24 year-old Mitchell Warren. The SFPD reported that on September 30, 2016, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Ellis Street. Upon their arrival, they found Warren suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported by the San Francisco Fire Department to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he later died. On July 25, 2018, the SFPD held a press conference at Police Headquarters to request the public’s help in solving Warren’s murder. The Department’s Investigations Bureau provided information including surveillance video and still photographs of the suspect. Members of the victim’s family were also in attendance and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

During the course of this ongoing investigation, video of the suspect was located. The surveillance footage shows the suspect riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified as note din SFPD News Release 18-098.

Homicide investigators are asking for help in identifying the subject riding on the handlebars of the bicycle. A photo of the victim was provided by his family. To view video and still photos of the suspect, click on this link: https://vimeo.com/280642862.

The San Francisco Police Department is offering the reward that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Mitchell Warren. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415- 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Written By Casey Jacobs