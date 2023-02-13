GLENDALE, AZ—The stage was set as Super Bowl XLII began on a picture postcard beautiful day. The champions of the AFC the Kansas City Chiefs, and the champions of the NFC the Philadelphia Eagles squared off on Sunday, February 12. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It is Kansas City’s second Super Bowl victory in the last 4 years. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career. His legacy is cemented. He becomes the first player in the NFL to win both the regular season and Super Bowl MVP since Kurt Warner achieved the feat in 2000.

A Harrison Butker 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining in Super Bowl LVII earned the Chiefs the victory. It was a dazzling second half display of offensive brilliance provided by Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company.

The game started with Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts, scoring by sneaking the ball in after an 11 play, 74 yard drive culminating in an opening drive touchdown. The Chiefs answered right back as Mahomes marched down the field with a precise TD throw to his favorite target Travis Kelce. The Chiefs responded quickly, and the offensive track meet was on.

The Chiefs made a game changing moment when KC Linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a 36-yard fumble, tying the score at 14 apiece.

On the critical 4th and six, Jalen Hurts used his lightning speed to gain a pivotal first down. KC made mental errors going offside giving the unstoppable Hurts an opportunity to dash four yards for a simple gallop finding the end zone, taking the lead 24-14 at halftime.

Philly’s run offense dominated the way they have all season long. Two Rushing TDS in the first half alone gave them early momentum.

The action on the field really heated up as Rihanna took the stage in a beautiful red outfit with dancers dress dressed as if they were ready for a snowstorm. Rihanna’s set focused on her massive radio hits.

Fireworks exploded over the Glendale sky as Rihanna launched into her two signature hits “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.” After 13 minutes, she was done and the game resumed.

As the second half opened Mahomes showed no signs of injury. The Chiefs marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a one-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown. Another defensive touchdown by the KC Chiefs, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass as the Eagles dodged a bullet.

For all the endless conversation and debate leading up to Super Bowl LVII, it was inevitable that the outcome was going to come down to Mahomes and the Chiefs’ success in the final quarter of the NFL season.

KC wide receiver Kadarius Toney became the X-factor of the Super Bowl, first he caught a TD reception giving the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

Trailing by 8, Hurts found DaVonte Smith and caught a huge pass inside the Chiefs five. After scoring a TD, Hurts converted the two-point conversion on a run. This classic Super Bowl was tied 35-35 with five minutes left in the game.

Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field, including a dramatic run setting up the Super Bowl winning field goal. He threw three TD touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially a dynasty.