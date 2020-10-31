SAN FRANCISCO—John Ivazes, 58, was arrested by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for starting a small fire that turned into a 2-acre fire in Pillar Point, near Maverick’s Beach.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by eyewitnesses about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27. When the authorities arrived, they found Ivazes lying on the ground near the fire. When authorities asked Ivazes about his actions, he told them he was constructing a large “peace” sign on a hill created of pampas grass and that he started the fire deliberately.

His admission corroborates with the eyewitnesses who told authorities they saw him light the fire.

Cal Fire, San Mateo County Parks, the Harbormaster’s Office, and the Sheriff’s office all went to the area to put out the fire. The fire did not spread enough to threaten homes or businesses, nor did the fire injure anyone.

Pillar Point Bluff, according to the County of San Mateo Parks Department website, is about 220-acres near the Pacific Ocean. It is named by the government as a “Marine Protected Area,” which means the government offers strict protection for the land.

Authorities have arrested Ivazes on suspicion of arson and his bail is set at $10,000.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about this incident call (650) 363-4911. Leave an anonymous tip at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.