SAN FRANCISCO—On December 19, 2019, Ronisha Cook, 33, was allegedly shot and killed around midnight in the 500 block of Ellis Street by three men that police have recently identified as Derrick Sessions, 28, Gary Owens, 39, and Robert Huntley, 31. Authorities have now arrested the men accused of her murder.

Police were told by eyewitnesses that they saw the men’s vehicle. Police eventually found the vehicle shortly after the murder but did not make any arrests.

Back on the night of the shooting, the San Francisco Police told the San Francisco Chronicle that some police officers and a highway patrolman were warned by a bystander about a nearby shooting. When the authorities arrived, they found a wounded, unresponsive female inside a vehicle. The officers pulled the female out of the vehicle and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and took her to a hospital. The female, who turned out to be Cook, died at the hospital a short time after arriving.

Five minutes before the officers were alerted about a woman being shot, police officers in the Tenderloin neighborhood were alerted to a shooting that occurred about a mile away from Cook’s murder. Police said that when they arrived at the scene on Ellis Street, all they found were shell casings. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the two incidents are related, and the case is still under investigation.

As stated by patch.com, the three men were served arrest warrants Tuesday, October 27, 2020, two in San Francisco and one in Antioch.

There is an anti-gun violence website, gunmemorial.org, where friends and family of Cook have posted information about her, such as was the mother of 2 young children, caring, loving, and the life of the party. A friend of Cook, Joy Montana, linked her Facebook page to the website, where she quoted some Bible verses about mourning, “Heal my broken heart and bind up my wounds (Psalm 147:3).” Another, unnamed friend, or relative wrote, “Gone but never forgotten, luv you Ronisha.”