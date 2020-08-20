LANCASTER—A 80-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed by a couple in a Lancaster’s grocery store bathroom died on Wednesday, August 19.

Roberto Flores Lopez, the victim, was attacked on July 8 at Superior Grocers in the 1000 block of East Avenue J in the city of Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Station detectives, Lopez was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries and several broken ribs.

His family could not visit him at the time due to the hospital’s COVID-19 restrictions. Lopez left behind his wife, four children, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Damaris Wade, 22, and his girlfriend Tamika White, 33, were arrested on Saturday, July 11. Wade is charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, infliction of injury and second-degree robbery with allegations of inflicting great bodily injury upon a victim age 70 or older.

White who was at the scene when the attack happened is facing one felony count of accessory after the crime and knowledge of the robbery.

Wade was also accused of committing a robbery in 2016 and White was allegedly convicted in an assault with a deadly weapon in 2014.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, bail for Wade is scheduled at more than $1.1 million and $100,000 for White. If convicted as charged, Wade faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison and White faces six years in prison.

Authorities said on July 11 that Wade’s family members have met with Lopez’s relatives, adding that “both families call for unity within our community.”