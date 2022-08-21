SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco man who has been incarcerated for killing his father and stepmother revealed to reporters from KTVU his motives behind the shooting in an interview from his jail cell on Thursday, August 18.

Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, alleges that his father, Jose Hernandez, 49, was sexually abusing a relative. He stated that his new revelations of his father combined with his heavy drinking and anger led up to the shootings.

On the night of the murder, Flores drove to his parents home in the Bayview area after a night of heavy drinking. He was armed with a gun but stated that he did not intend to kill anyone. Once he got to the home, he charged into his father’s room and that’s when Jose charged back. This resulted in gun fire where both Flores’ father and stepmother, Yesenia Soto Hernandez, 41, died. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for their wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.

“I didn’t entirely want to do this,” Flores said. “Our heavenly father knows I didn’t do this with the intent to kill my father — especially my sister’s mom who had nothing to do with this.” According to reports, he was deeply apologetic and emotional during the interview.

Flores is also facing burglary and child endangerment charges since his 11-year-old half sister was present during the time of the murders. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court in the next few weeks. He is being held at San Francisco County Jail without bail.