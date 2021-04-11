OAKLAND— On Thursday, April 8 a shooting occurred in East Oakland, as stated by the police on Friday, April 9. A 27 year old man was shot and killed.

The victim was seen on 9800 Stanley Avenue, located near Bishop O’Dowd High School and The Oakland Zoo. He was found dead in the city’s Toler Heights neighborhood with many gun shot wounds.

The name of the 27 year old and the suspect has yet to be released. Authorities stated that the 27 year old may be from Louisiana.

The reason for the killing of the 27 year old has yet to be identified and no arrests has been made.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.