SAN FRANCISCO—Bart is currently in the process of hiring a Crisis Intervention Specialist and Transit Ambassador. This department will include a total of 20 Crisis Intervention Specialists, 10 Transit Ambassadors, and 12 officers.

Based on the data collected in 2020, almost 40 percent of the calls received regarding Bart weren’t in relation to crime but, were in relation to wellbeing and medical assistance.

According to the Bart Police Chief Ed Alvarez, Bart has been taking this conversation seriously by finding out ways that they can reevaluate the policies and how that would look when taking into consideration the incidents that have taken place all across the country. He stated that they’re finding out ways they can help with this crisis going on regarding mental health, homelessness, and drug use. The whole point of this is to increase the unarmed presence surrounding BART said Chief Alvarez.

The contract has been approved by the Bart Board, so the Bart Police Department is moving rapidly to begin the hiring process. In order to be a Crisis Intervention Specialist you need background in social work. With this position, you will take on the responsibility of performing outreach to individuals who experience homelessness, mental health issues, and substance use.