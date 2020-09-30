SAN FRANCISCO—An attack in downtown San Francisco on September 23 left a male victim with non life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At about 4:20 p.m., SFPD Central Station officers responded to Geary Street and Mason Street regarding an aggravated assault, Officer Tiffany Hang, Public Information Officer for SFPD told the San Francisco News on Tuesday, September 29. After officers arrived on scene, they found a 32-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim stated to the police that when he was walking down the sidewalk, he bumped into an unknown adult male suspect. In response, the suspect struck the victim multiple times, and the suspect ran away from the scene.

The SFPD is actively investigating the assault. Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.