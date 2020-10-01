SAN FRANCISCO—Mayor London Breed announced the City of San Francisco will allow indoor dining and places of worship to host people at 25% capacity or up to 100 people starting September 30. The city also will expand the capacity of outdoor places for gathering, and reopen facilities for various purposes including family entertainment.

The reopening follows the announcement of San Francisco becoming the first city to move from the red to the orange tier of State Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 plan.

We are seeing improvements in our COVID numbers & we can continue moving forward on our reopening. That means beginning to open indoor restaurants & places of worship, and more opportunities for families to enjoy outdoor activities like playgrounds, carousels, & Ferris wheels. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 29, 2020

Starting on September 30, the following activities will be allowed:

Restaurants and bars serving meals can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity, up to 100 people.

Places of worship can open indoors at 25% capacity, up to 100 people.

Outdoor political demonstrations may continue, with up to 200 people.

Indoor classes for higher education and vocational programs.

Some additional family entertainment.

Fitness centers located within hotels and lodging establishments up to 10% capacity with staff monitoring.

Indoor shopping centers and malls with 50% capacity.

In addition to that, San Francisco has a timeline for opening indoor movie theaters and outdoor playgrounds. Indoor movie theaters are set to resume activities on October 7, and public outdoor playgrounds in mid-October.

The City of San Francisco will continue to allow reopening based on its plan, which highly depends on San Francisco’s Health indicators. The plan can change any time, and it is available online at SF.gov/reopening.

Mayor London Breed asked the public to continue to follow the public health guidelines and participate in allowed activities responsibly.

“Reopening indoor restaurants and houses of worship with limited capacity, and creating opportunities for families to safely enjoy outdoor entertainment are a good step on our road to recovery,” she said. “We are committed to following the data and continuing reopening once our local health indicators demonstrate it is safe to do so.”