SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, January 20, at 7:26 a.m. officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to calls for service at the International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) over a suspicious individual who was said to be armed.

According to a news release from the SFPD, upon arrival officers found the suspect who appeared to be armed with two guns. Authorities attempted to deflect violence with non-lethal measures [and to] neutralize the threat.”

According to reports, non-lethal measures included throwing bean bag-type objects at the suspect. The suspect continued to advance and was shot and killed by officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

An innocent bystander was also injured. The individual was treated by San Francisco Fire Department Emergency Medical Personnel (EMTs) and brought to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. SFO officials rerouted foot traffic in the airport terminal area.

SFO Police responding to an incident in front of the BART station in International Terminal. Passengers in the area may be directed around the activity. — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️😷 (@flySFO) January 20, 2022

Upon further investigation, two guns on the suspect may have been airsoft guns and not real firearms, but has not yet been confirmed.

This incident is being investigated by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD), the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability (DPA), and the County of San Mateo Coroner’s Office.

The California Department of Justice has been notified in accordance with the law. This case will be turned over to the DOJ once the local investigation is completed.