BAY AREA—John Lee Cowell, 29, the man who stabbed Nia Wilson, 18, and her sister, Letifah, 26, on a BART platform on July 22, 2018, was found guilty on Tuesday, March 10.

The jury took just a few hours to deliberate, finding Cowell guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and lying in wait as he watched the sisters, premeditating when to strike.

Although racial undertones were present in the cross-examining of Cowell, such as racially charged incidents that occurred before and immediately following the attack, prosecutors didn’t charge him with a hate crime.

Cowell’s attorney, Christina Moore, argued the incident resulted from his mental illness. As Cowell discussed his reasoning behind the attack earlier in the trial, he said the girls were “gangsters” and “aliens” who were assaulting his grandmother.

Cowell had been previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and anti-personality disorder. While Moore admitted Cowell committed the crime, he plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

As a result, deliberation continues regarding Cowell’s sanity. If jurors find Cowell to be insane, he will be sent to a psychiatric hospital rather than facing a possible life sentence in state prison.

The trial had previously been delayed in December 2018 regarding evidence that Cowell was not mentally competent to stand trial, but the criminal proceedings were reinstated in July 2019.

Cowell was forcibly removed from the court multiple times during the trial for being disruptive and became combative when prosecutor Butch Ford showed records where Cowell claimed he wasn’t taking medication to sway jurors in his favor.

The jury began deliberations on Cowell’s sanity Wednesday, March 11.