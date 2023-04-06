UNITED STATES—I don’t get much free time America. I juggle quite a bit when it comes to work, school and family. Not to mention some lingering health concerns that have recently become a major concern. For most Americans, they get at least 2 days off in a given week, if they’re working a 40 hour schedule. I on the other hand, don’t have an actual off day. A day I might have off at one job, I’m 90 percent of the time having to work my other job or sit in a classroom or some days where I have to work both jobs.

However, there are like 2 days a week, where I do get a few hours to myself and I try to maximize those hours to the best of my ability. Whereas most people try to sleep (and trust me I know sleep is important), I go back to a saying that I once heard, “You can sleep when you’re dead.” Not to take that literally, but as long as I can get at least 6 hours of sleep a night that is a win for me. Eight hours, I think I got that once in the past 6 months, and it was during a vacation where I had no responsibilities in play.

With my off time, I’m all about organization and getting affairs in order. For starters, the amount of mail that I have accumulated that I haven’t even looked at is haunting. No it is not major mail, it is simply, junk mail that I need to shred and dispose of. Whenever I have a bit of down time, I’m shredding junk mail to dispose of it. In addition to that, I take time to organize paperwork, bills and things of importance that I need to keep in a safe and secure place.

Recently, I combed thru my film collection, yes, I am indeed a film buff in addition to aspiring filmmaker. I had no idea how many duplicate films I have in my collection because of special editions or certain packaging of movies that I have collected. Yeah, I truly have to stop doing that it is a waste of money that could be better utilized elsewhere. Of course during any down time, you might want to watch a movie, listen to music, exercise, cook, bake or do something that allows your mind to escape into oblivion.

Movie watching if I’m lucky I can take in a movie or two once a week, it is rare simply because there are those days I just don’t want to watch a 2 to 3 hour film. It really has to be something I want to see for me to have that sort of commitment. In addition, it is like visiting the multiplex. Yeah, the pandemic changed things in a massive way for the movie going experience. Something I used to do at least twice a month, has turned into a it has to be a MOVIE I REALLY WANT TO SEE ON THE BIG SCREEN PEOPLE to go to the multiplex and to spend $15 to $20 per ticket.

Cooking is something that is enjoyable because it allows a bit of creativity in the kitchen, and it takes me to a space where my focus is solely on the dish or meal that I’m crafting. That is the excitement with cooking, you can explore, you can try things out. Sometimes things work and other times not so much, but how to you think any great chef reaches their caliber people. Cooking takes me to a place of peace and I love it.

However, as of recent, I have started to utilize my free time to perfect my skill as a screenwriter. Before I wouldn’t even dabble in writing because I had the mindset I need to be in a certain state of mind to write. That was simply an excuse. No more excuses people, if you want success and to accomplish a dream you cannot chase it you have to do it. A little bit of writing each day adds up; it is better than doing no writing at all which is the thing I’m learning. Yes, I’m a natural writer by birth. It was my God given talent, but it is not my dream to just write, it is to write stories and manifest them into films.

So that free time that I’m coming across it is not just about relaxing for me anymore. I’m maximizing my time to benefit my overall goals in life. Sleep, I’ll get to it when I can. I won’t ignore it, but I will not let it become such a focal point that I’m not being productive in the process people. Time is the one thing you can never get back so maximize it to your fullest potential when you have it.