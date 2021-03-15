SAN FRANCISCO—Mayor London Breed announced on Monday, March 15 that renovation at Garfield Recreation Area in the Mission District has been completed.

According to the announcement, the newly renovated area, located at 1271 Treat Avenue on 26th & Harrison Street, will serve as a “modern clubhouse” for San Francisco students that offers “in-person support for distance learning, healthy meals and snacks, and recreation opportunities.”

Garfield Center consists of a 3,550 square foot clubhouse and pool building, the announcement indicated, and features renovated showers and locker rooms, a playroom, and an enlarged kitchen area.

Garfield Square Park said on their website that the clubhouse can accommodate 50 people, and was designed to have a “small, classroom feel.”

Once COVID-19 restrictions relax, Mayor Breed’s Office indicated the pool will be opened to the public for indoor swimming.

The San Francisco News asked when the authorities expect the COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, “Currently San Francisco is in the red tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Based on the State’s March 2 analysis of San Francisco’s health indicators, the soonest that we could advance into the orange tier is by Wednesday March 24th,” said a spokesperson for the COVID Command Center.

“Public health officials will regularly assess the Key Public Health Indicators, particularly new positive case counts and hospitalizations, to ensure San Francisco has the necessary resources available for those who contract COVID-19. This will influence what activities within the orange tier can reopen and on what timeline,” continued the COVID Command Center to The San Francisco News.

The basketball courts and the children’s splash pad areas have also been renovated, the announcement noted.

“The Garfield Pool Renovation Project also includes accessibility upgrades and landscaping. The pool, once public health guidelines allow, will serve more swimmers, and accommodate different uses concurrently. Children under 4 feet tall can enjoy the new shallow end while a moveable divider allows portions of the pool to be used for lessons or lap swim,” said Mayor Breed’s Office.

The authorities said the project began in 2018 and ended up costing $19.7 million. The announcement indicated the project was paid for by the 2012 Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Bond and Interagency Plan Implementation Committee (IPIC) Eastern Neighborhood Impact Fees.

“Capital projects like this one are an important part of San Francisco’s economic recovery, with this project providing more than 250 construction jobs,” said the announcement.

According to Garfield Square Park, some of the things San Franciscans can do for fun once it is opened is have an outdoor picnic, “The Garfield Square Picnic Area is comprised of four 4-foot picnic tables located near the athletic field, and three 4-foot tables situated close to the play area. With an additional permit, jumpers are allowed, which are a hit with youngsters enjoying a birthday party.”

The San Francisco News contacted the Garfield Square Park to ask when they believe they will reopen but did not receive a response in time for print.