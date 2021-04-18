SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday April 13, Mayor London Breed announced that she will re-engage in her efforts to open a drug sobering center in San Francisco’s Tenderloin for those who are experiencing the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other substances. Mayor Breed introduced a lease for the building at 1076 Howard Street to the Board of Supervisors.

In a press release Mayor Breed stated, “This location will provide a safe place for our Street Crisis Response Team and other outreach efforts to bring people who are using drugs and should not be left to themselves.” 699 overdose deaths transpired in San Francisco in 2020. The hope is that this new facility will help shorten the curve. “Creating a drug sobering center will save lives,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s Director of Health in the same press release.

The Mayor’s initial plan is to have the facility serve up to 20 individuals at a time. The facility will include one-on-one peer support, access to harm-reduction supplies, education & housing consultants. The patients will have access to clothing, showers, and hygiene supplies. There will be on-site security for safety monitoring as patients receive treatment, health assessments and first aid.

Originally, the building at 180 Jones Street was meant to be where the sobering center would have been placed but due to COVID-19, those plans had to be paused and that site has instead been converted to a Safe Sleeping Site. This new facility will serve as a pilot program to inform future plans and investments on how to help reduce the current overdose numbers in the city.