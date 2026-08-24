HOLLYWOOD—Well, well, it looks like the doors are finally starting to close in on Willow Tait on “General Hospital.” Last week, Jacinda made a stupid move in her quest to get revenge on Willow for sending her a protective order prohibiting her from being around Amelia and Wiley. That prompted Jacinda to drug Willow’s coffee to the point that she was acting ‘crazy’ and almost got in a car with the kids. Michael learned about this from Jacinda and came to the rescue.

The next morning, Willow awoken frazzled and learned from Nina she was out of it. Things clicked that she was drugged, and she expected Michael was responsible. This caused a major scene at the Quartermaine estate. Willow confronted Michael in front of Gino where she planned to seek full custody of the kids. This information was relayed to Trina and Kai per Gino and FINALLY the two spilled.

Kai and Trina revealed to Michael that Willow shot Drew and they had evidence to prove it. They gave Michael all the tea and it was used to place Willow in a corner. Michael forced Willow to move back to the Quartermaine estate and she was not pleased. This was so juicy to witness because Willow cannot do much at all. This should raise flags for others though to try to connect the dots to figure out what leverage Michael might have against his ex-wife. That has not clicked for Tracy, Brook Lynn, Chase, but you know who will probably figure things out: Carly Spencer.

Oh, Carly is going to lose it when this comes to light. Carly is very perceptive and will either pry things out of Michael or connect the dots that make perfect sense. Speaking of Carly, she is trying to do too much as it pertains to Josslyn. Josslyn is a WSB agent, and no matter what that is not going to change. Joss is not interested in running her father’s business and this mysterious guy in town is not going to change it.

This is the same guy, Hudson who put a beating on Ethan wanting information about Phoebe. He learned through a secret conversation that Ava might have some intel. Now he is in Josslyn’s orbit and has met baby Phoebe courtesy of Brook Lynn and Chase. Dude, you might want to be careful, because Ava Jerome is not someone you want to toy around with. It can be a death sentence.

What is with this Drew and Ava bursting partnership. One would think after being incapacitated for months, nearly killed you would want to change your behavior. Nope, Drew is worse than ever, it’s almost too the point that I can see Drew really being killed off this time for good.

You’re going after Sonny for what? Drew finds a hobby because no one in Port Charles likes you, not even your daughter Scout likes you. Speaking of Scout, she is developing something with Rocco who is proving to be the biggest whiner in the world. Sonny is literally getting out of the ‘business’ and anyone who has ever watched “General Hospital” knows what that business is.

Did I mention the massive news that Curtis Ashford was found guilty in that assault against Isaiah! I did not expect that at all, but to be honest I was happy to hear it. Why? Curtis was a bit annoying and on his high horse. He needed to take down a peg or two and that finally transpired and it will have all sorts of ramifications for Portia and Trina, and it seems her stalker is none other than Kai’s pal if you ask me. Could this turn into an interesting narrative? We shall see on “GH!”