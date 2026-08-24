HOLLYWOOD—Not in a million years did I expect this relationship to come to fruition on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” I mean Sheila Carter crashing Finn and Steffy’s romantic vacation in Monaco was going to cause strife in the marriage, but not her wanting a divorce from her husband? That was something I absolutely did not see coming from a million miles away.

When Steffy spotted those feet with missing toes it told her everything she needed to know: her nemesis Sheila Carter was still orbiting in her life. Steffy being Steffy confronted her nemesis and literal all hell broke loose. Finn had to find a way to tell his wife he knew his crazed mother was in Monaco. Not just that she was in Monaco, but she was on the flight sitting next to Finn the entire time. Yeah, Finn, not smart decision not to spill this information to your wife.

This caused Steffy to flee, not to mention Finn to feel the wrath of Ridge. Ridge was doing way too much, and the acting was over-the-top for me. Little did Finn, Ridge and Brooke know, Steffy was already back in Los Angeles at Forrester Creations. She was a complete mess, as she shared her struggles and tribulations with Carter of all people.

Yes Carter, the same guy who was happy in love with Daphne, who he married. So out of nowhere, Daphne has called off her marriage and wants to go back to Paris. He looked like a puppy who just lost his owner, and he was drowning his sadness with alcohol. Steffy joined the club, and the two continued to discuss the drama in their lives. That led to an intense moment, where the chemistry was very obvious and WOWZA!

Steffy and Carter, that is something that I never expected, but ok, writers giving us something as a “B&B” fan I never expected. It seems like Carter is just super unlucky in love. First with Maya, then Quinn, then Hope, then Daphne and now potentially Steffy. This does create a great dynamic because it’s a mistake Carter and Steffy are going to regret. How so?

Daphne suddenly has a change of heart and wants to work on her marriage which makes Carter ecstatic. There is just one problem: he cheated on her. Not just cheated but did it with his boss and Daphne’s bestie. Steffy explained to Taylor everything that unfolded in Monaco and how her marriage is over. Steffy was an emotional mess literally and it was obvious! However, I doubt that, but this betrayal will be hard for Finn to forgive if it comes out. Why? Steffy previously cheated on Finn with Liam and now Carter. Where he has been fiercely loyal to her?

This is a good narrative because I want to see Finn unleash a bit of emotion and rage. The character just feels too perfect without flaws and that is never a character that bodes well on a soap opera. Major thumbs up to “The Bold and the Beautiful” for taking a major shot I didn’t see coming from a million miles away.