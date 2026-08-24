WASHINGTON D.C.—On August 20, First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Melania Trump announced she secured a $2 million donation from proceeds of the Indy 250 race from Indy-Car and Fox Corporation to benefit her Fostering the Future initiative.



“Welcome to the White House. A warm welcome to our distinguished guests today — Mr. President; my father, Mr. Knavs; Cabinet Members; Mr. Penske; Mr. Boles; Mr. Shanks; the talented drivers; our universities; and the remarkable individuals who stand in support of my Fostering the Future initiative. The greatest investment America can make is not in technology, infrastructure, or capital markets — it’s our children. We are at the beginning of an era defined by artificial intelligence, robotics, and industries that have yet to be imagined. But America’s greatest competitive advantage remains in its own people.



Tomorrow’s leaders are sitting in classrooms today, including those growing up in foster care. Their capability is no less remarkable. Fostering the Future elevates America’s youth based on merit and talent, lifting them beyond economic circumstance and every other condition that may limit opportunity. Our mission is simple yet transformational: provide every young person from the foster care community [with] the chance to earn a college education, launch a meaningful career, and achieve lasting financial independence. Today, Indiana University and Purdue University join Fostering the Future’s growing coast-to-coast alliance of leading academic institutions. Congratulations and thank you! Together, they expand a national network of 26 universities that prepare our foster youth to shape America’s growth. I am very proud to share that this past spring, Fostering the Future scholarships supported the education of our first doctor. He will change the lives of so many people. Tomorrow, thanks to visionary partners such as IndyCar and FOX, Fostering the Future graduates will build new companies, launch new industries, and redefine what is possible for all Americans,” stated the First Lady.



She launched the Fostering the Future initiative in 2021, under the umbrella of her, Be Best campaign. A total of 26 colleges has established Fostering the Future programs:

University of Texas

University of North Carolina

University of Virginia

University of Florida

Vanderbilt University

The Ohio State University

University of Georgia

University of Wisconsin

University of Miami

Purdue University

University of Alabama

Villanova University

Indiana University

Arizona State University

Louisiana State University

Pepperdine University

University of South Carolina

Florida International University

Mercer University

Oral Roberts University

Middle Tennessee State University

Cleveland State University

Miami Dade College

Concordia University, Irvine

Concordia University, Nebraska

Dominican University, New York