SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they arrested a suspect for an assault and a drone helped to assist authorities. The SFPD reported on August 18 at approximately 2:43 p.m. officers were patrolling on foot in the region of Turk and Leavenworth Streets when they were approached by a female suffering from an injury.

The victim noted that an unknown male subject physically assaulted her and fled from the area and was last seen walking eastbound on Golden Gate Avenue. After officers saw a photo of the suspect, officers broadcasted the suspect’s description to other officers. RTIC dispatched a Drone as First Responder (DFR) who located a male subject matching the suspect description and advised units in the area.

When officers approached the male subject and attempted to detain him for the investigation, he began actively resisting. After a brief struggle, officers were able to place the subject into handcuffs without further incident. Officers had probable cause and arrested Bobby Grigsby, 40, of Oakland under arrest.

The suspect was taken to the San Francisco County Jail and booked for assault likely to produce great bodily injury (245 (a)(4) PC), violation of annual sex offender registration (290.012(a) PC), and resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC).