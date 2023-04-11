SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 11, the Superior Court returned a guilty verdict in the case of a man who gunned down a San Francisco city worker as he was trying to remove graffiti in the Mission District back in 2016.

According to prosecutors, Michael Higginbotham, 33, killed Jermaine Jackson Jr. at approximately 8:00 a.m. on November 30, 2016, while he was painting over graffiti, pursuant to his job duties with San Francisco Public Works, on an electrical box at the intersection of 25th Street and Vermont Street.

Higginbotham shot Jackson Jr. multiple times from his vehicle and fled the scene. Paramedics rushed Jackson Jr. to nearby San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Higginbotham was convicted by a jury on the charges of first-degree murder in the death of Jermaine Jackson Jr. The conviction included two sentencing enhancements — murder involving the personal use of a firearm and firing from a vehicle.

Higginbotham has been in custody since his arrest on November 30, 2016. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will be determined at a future court date, which has not yet been determined.

Jackson Jr. left behind a 7 year old daughter named Jayla. At the time of his death he was just about to complete an apprenticeship and was going to graduate from the program in 2017.

“After years of delays, our team earned a conviction ensuring that Mr. Higginbotham will finally face consequences for this callous murder,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “Victims and their families deserve justice, and we will continue to fight for justice and accountability in the courtroom as we bring cases forward.”

Higginbotham has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2010 he was one of two suspects who attempted to rob an IRS agent. The agent shot Higginbotham in the leg. The following year Higginbotham pleaded guilty and served time for assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

According to reports, Higginbotham, who was 26 at the time, was arrested the same day Jackson Jr. was shot to death. He was arrested by both San Francisco and Vallejo Police.

Back in 2016, City Hall lowered their flags to be flown half-staff until sunset to honor Jackson Jr.