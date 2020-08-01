SAN FRANCISCO—Owners of the Michelin-starred “State Bird Provisions” and its neighbor, “The Progress”, announced on social media that they shut down their restaurants temporarily due to the possible exposure to COVID-19 on July 30 .

Nicole Krasinski and Stuart Brioza, the owners of the restaurants, decided to close their eateries temporarily again after they had been providing take out orders and limited outdoor service since May.

In their announcement of Instagram below, the owners said that “When State Bird Provisions and The Progress first reopened, your safety and the safety of our team was our greatest priority.” “This is truly a sign of our times and we appreciate your understanding and support in advance. We are taking these proactive measures out of an abundance of caution for our team, our guests, and our community.”

Krasinski and Brioza, both chefs from the South Bay, opened the 60-seat State Bird Provisions at 1529 Fillmore Street in 2012, receiving praise for their small-plate take on California cuisine. That same year, it received the James Beard Foundation award for Best New Restaurant. They opened the Progress next door two years later, and in that year State Bird Provisions earned its first Michelin star, according to CBS SF BayArea.

Michelin guide describes on their website “State Bird Provisions” as “fine dining, where streams of plates are passed between guests in dim sum-style, and the supremely seasonal Californian cooking”, while “The Progress” as “a creative expression of the union between top flavors and unique textures. Its kitchen team continues to execute a tome of ingenious dishes that are, in contrast, presented simply and carefully”.