SAN FRANCISCO—A fight that broke out on a San Francisco Muni Bus resulted in one injury on Monday, March 13.

Several people under the age of 18 started fighting on the bus around 4:40 p.m. when the bus was nearing Stockton and Sutter streets, about half a mile from Union Square, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. The male victim was stabbed around 4:41 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene the boy was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

Multiple people were detained but no arrests have been made, officials said.

Data from SFPD shows that approximately two crimes occurred on a Muni vehicle every 100,000 miles on average between August 2020 and January 2023. On June 22, 2022, a shooting inside a Muni train killed one person and injured another.