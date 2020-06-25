SAN FRANCISCO—A new program has been created to connect homeless individuals with volunteers. Miracle Friends is a phone buddy system used to connect with individuals to make them feel less alone. The demographic they are working with are those that are being sheltered in hotels at this time. The “buddies” who are connected with each other can call or text to seek support and friendship.

Founder Kevin Adler is seeking ways to connect individuals with this virtual program that takes stress off service providers who are overworked, and allows anyone across the world to be a volunteer. While the homeless population in San Francisco is the pilot program, the non-profit is hoping to expand to other cities in the future.

“Our reunion service is simple, effective, and built for scale: a person isolated by homelessness records a short video, audio, or text message to a family member or friend, using our 1-800-MISS-YOU hotline, mobile app, or referral form, and often with the help of a local referral partner, volunteer, or formerly homeless ambassador.

Then, our global network of volunteer “digital detectives” attempt to locate the loved one, deliver the message, & facilitate a reunion,” reads a message on the company’s website.

Miracle Messages also works to reunite individuals experiencing homelessness with their families. They record messages to their loved ones, and members of the team try to locate them in the hopes of a reconnection. Over 350 reunions have been facilitated so far.

Written By Sherry Nelson and Donald Roberts