SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 22, Mayor London Breed’s office announced that museums in San Francisco will be permitted to reopen starting on Monday, June 29. This week, the San Francisco Department of Public Health will be releasing mandatory guidelines to be followed when attending museums.

The Mayor of San Francisco announced the second “San Francisco Museums for All” program with the “Museums from Home” initiative that will provide “a catalog of resources that provide free online access for members of the public to exhibits, activities, and interactive programs at over a dozen local museums and cultural institutions.”

During a broadcast on May 8, Thomas P. Campbell, the Director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco said: “The ‘Museums from Home’ will be a critical part of our future. For now, let me finish with a reminder that we are obviously seriously impacted during this period of closure.”

In a press release, Breed said, “As families continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, expanding this initiative to include free online programming will help connect even more families and children to the arts.”

Zoos will also be allowed to reopen on starting on June 29.